Video: Kris Kyle Carves New Lines in Glasgow
Sep 21, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Video credit: Leighton Vans
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 7
ShempHoward
(1 hours ago)
Best Enduro riding I've seen in a long time.
[Reply]
+ 3
colincolin
(1 hours ago)
That jersey actually is full enduro
[Reply]
+ 1
steezer
(37 mins ago)
he's like a human coil spring! so many lateral knee positions- he should take up squatting comps.
[Reply]
