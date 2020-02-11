Video: Kriss Kyle & Duncan Shaw Ride BMX & Trials in Indonesia

Giving the crowd a taste of what's to come with some back wheel action.

Taking the show up (then down) a level

The first time we've had BMX in the show.

Kriss definitely isn't scared to go high!

The correct use of a loading ramp.

Kriss with a fast plant over this cool little spot.

Dave Mackison with a tech Movi line backwards down some stairs to film Kriss' double peg.

We even got the local police force involved with some stunts!

Not everything went exactly to plan...

Myself and Kriss travelled to Indonesia for a show at the Opening Ceremony of the Asia Para Games way back in November 18 and shot a selection of clips both on the rig and on the streets of JakartaAfter having some down time over Christmas and New Year I looked through the clips and decided there was enough there to make a wee trip video.After the show was finished we headed off to explore the streets of Jakarta...