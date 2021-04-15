Video: Kriss Kyle Brings his BMX Wizardry to a Custom MTB Course

Words: Kriss Kyle
"It’s kind of crazy to think that I’ve gone from riding an MTB bike two years ago primarily to keep things fresh and fun, to now producing this amazing edit with Red Bull. It was really difficult taking tricks I could land easily on a BMX only to then do them over 100 times on the trail bike. It definitely felt like learning to ride all over again at some points.
"I wanted the edit to be a mountain bike version of Kaleidoscope
, including some of the features that I designed for that video. When I visited the site with the trail builders they sketched out their vision and it was everything I dreamed of. From that point it was all about showing people the passion that I have for MTB and just being able to get back into something.
"The approach I took to preparing my body for this edit was like nothing I’ve done before. I knew my body would probably take more of a battering as I navigated tougher tricks with a heavier bike in muddy conditions. I think it ended up helping me get back on the bike quicker when I broke my rib as I was in such good fitness. I didn’t actually realise I’d broken my rib when I did it, all of the adrenaline was going and in all honesty it could have been a lot worse as I managed to miss several tree stumps when I fell.
A huge shout out to director Matty Lambert, George Eccleston, Jake Walters and the rest of the build crew at Revolution Bike Park, as well as Red Bull who helped make my dreams a reality for Out of Season. I really feel like I’ve only just scratched the surface with my trail riding, I’m so excited to see what’s next!”
