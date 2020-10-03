Video: Kriss Kyle, Duncan Shaw, & Robbie Meade Ride eMTBs and Send River Jumps

Oct 3, 2020
by Duncan Shaw  


After a couple of solid weeks working on some secret filming projects with Kriss Kyle and Robbie Meade, It was great to get a good down day and enjoy some of what the local area had to offer.

Luckily we had the weather on our side, so not wanting to waste the sun we headed out on the E-bikes to sample some of Robbie's local trails. Robbie aboard the Trek Rail, Kriss on the Specialized Kinevo and myself on the Santa Cruz Heckler.

After a good session on the bikes, we headed over to a popular water jumping spot where we managed to set up a small Kicker ramp for myself and Kriss to send a couple of jumps into the water and finish the day off.

Hopefully, there will be some more days like this to come soon!



Dave Mackison
Kriss' Barrel Roll off the bridge, testing out his new Endura Jacket. - Photo ©Dave Mackison


Posted In:
eMTB Videos Riding Videos Duncan Shaw Kriss Kyle


