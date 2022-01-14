close
Must Watch: Kriss Kyle Mixes his BMX Background with eMTB in 'Up & Out'
Jan 14, 2022
by
James Smurthwaite
New Year, new bike. Getting "Up and Out" at home in Scotland on my Specialized Kenevo SL e-mtb.
Kriss Kyle
Posted In:
eMTB
Videos
Must Watch
Kriss Kyle
Must Read This Week
Spotted: Another Prototype High Pivot Bike in North Vancouver [Updated with Responses from Rocky & Commencal]
83469 views
Mechanics Petition for Durability Standards & Repairable Budget Bikes
46032 views
The European Bike Project: 5 Exciting Products from Small European Manufacturers - January 2022
44491 views
Stan’s Announces Wheels With New M-Pulse Hubs
35569 views
Cam Zink Signs with Devinci
32999 views
Loana Lecomte Signs with New Canyon Cllctv XC Team
32978 views
Video: Laurie Greenland Tests Out His New DH Bike with Bernard Kerr
32732 views
Video: $1100 vs. $6500 In Upgrades On A Used Mountain Bike - Budget vs. Baller Episode 5
31621 views
4 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
eliacattani
(5 mins ago)
Love seeing a mtb edit from Kriss with the same creativity and style he has in his bmx videos. Many pro BMXers don't look as good as him on a big bike.
[Reply]
2
0
ODubhslaine
(6 mins ago)
Thank fcuk for BMX backgrounds.
[Reply]
2
0
kobrakai
(1 mins ago)
Well, another contrived E-bike video... Marketing managers, please stop.
[Reply]
1
0
pisgahgnar
(1 mins ago)
Alright now they are just trolling us...
[Reply]
4 Comments
Post a Comment