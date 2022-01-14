close
Must Watch: Kriss Kyle Mixes his BMX Background with eMTB in 'Up & Out'

Jan 14, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesNew Year, new bike. Getting "Up and Out" at home in Scotland on my Specialized Kenevo SL e-mtb.Kriss Kyle


Posted In:
eMTB Videos Must Watch Kriss Kyle


4 Comments

  • 2 0
 Love seeing a mtb edit from Kriss with the same creativity and style he has in his bmx videos. Many pro BMXers don't look as good as him on a big bike.
  • 2 0
 Thank fcuk for BMX backgrounds.
  • 2 0
 Well, another contrived E-bike video... Marketing managers, please stop.
  • 1 0
 Alright now they are just trolling us...

