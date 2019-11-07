Video: Kriss Kyle Rides Rooftops and Rollercoasters in Denmark

What could be more obvious than doing a BMX edit in a country where the average person pedals more than 500km a year? Probably not a lot of things. In Denmark - a country that has ranked as the happiest in the world in for several years, biking is a way of life. Kyle took full advantage of the laid-back lifestyle and love of all things two-wheels to explore some of the wildest places in the Scandinavian country.



His three-week journey saw him travel to the likes of Copenhagen, Aarhus, Jutland, Løkken, Falster Island, Møn Island and Klampenborg and perform tricks like paragliding with his bike onto a beach, ride in an underwater aquarium with sharks and take his bike on rollercoasters, cliffs, boats and planes. — Red Bull