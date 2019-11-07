Video: Kriss Kyle Rides Rooftops and Rollercoasters in Denmark

Nov 7, 2019
bigquotesWhat could be more obvious than doing a BMX edit in a country where the average person pedals more than 500km a year? Probably not a lot of things. In Denmark - a country that has ranked as the happiest in the world in for several years, biking is a way of life. Kyle took full advantage of the laid-back lifestyle and love of all things two-wheels to explore some of the wildest places in the Scandinavian country.

His three-week journey saw him travel to the likes of Copenhagen, Aarhus, Jutland, Løkken, Falster Island, Møn Island and Klampenborg and perform tricks like paragliding with his bike onto a beach, ride in an underwater aquarium with sharks and take his bike on rollercoasters, cliffs, boats and planes. Red Bull


15 Comments

  • 4 1
 I really really really enjoy Kirss Kyle's riding and his edits. Very much so. But I have to say - having "sound design" in this video by putting in exaggerated sounds (that can't be real?) of when the bike lands on something...I really thought that was a terrible move. Or when he does a 3 off the roof, they added in a wooshing sound of his body spinning. I really think these made the video cheesey and kind of ruined it. Thoughts? Looks like redbull wants KK to be the danny mac of BMX.

Case in point - nobody...nobody...has ever made these sounds while riding a BMX youtu.be/ySGUPSpCFmo?t=98
  • 6 2
 Meh.
  • 3 0
 Cool video, but why is he dressed like Rodney Mullen circa 1984?
  • 3 0
 The riding is phenomenal, but I’m done with these staged RB edits.
  • 2 1
 Honestly I think Red Bull itself is a rubbish drink, but their videos never fail to impress. Hopefully they keep on with this style of film making and production value.
  • 3 0
 Well, that was wild!
  • 1 0
 Am I the only one who thought he was gonna drop from the paraglider onto that flat rock?
  • 1 0
 Destroys Audi rooftop. NBD. Putting those Vans slip ons to work
  • 2 0
 that was quite good
  • 2 0
 Denmark looks cool
  • 1 0
 What did that Audi ever do to you?
  • 1 0
 Whats the deal with the fake dust at 0:39 ... really necessary?
  • 1 0
 Kriss is definetely creating his own universe.
  • 1 0
 Hope that AUDI rental has gratuitous RED BULL shot insurance. So good.
  • 1 0
 Idk if my eyeballs are working but a lot looked CGI

