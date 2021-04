There is always more than meets the eye”, they say & believe it or not, this saying also fits well in the case of Kriss Kyle​'s Out Of Season. The Scot might have been the only one riding his bike (with Danny MacAskill​ briefly joining the session), but making a hit video requires a team effort of epic proportions. Learn just how much brain power, muscle strength & failed attempts it had taken the whole crew to create an MTB masterpiece. — Red Bull Bike