Video: Kriss Kyle Shreds Skyscrapers, Slides & Streets in Dubai

Home to the world's tallest building the Burj Khalifa, Dubai is renowned for its breathtaking skyline. With stunning buildings, huge water parks and bustling souks, a place like this is the ultimate playground for thrill-seekers. Who would have thought that it's also a BMXer's dreamland? That's what Kriss Kyle discovered when he had the opportunity of a lifetime to explore the city by bike, and land tricks you've never seen before. If you've watched the videos about the Burj Al Arab fireworks during the 2019 New Year, then expect even more fireworks here.From cavemanning out of a helicopter onto the Burj Al Arab, to tricking it out on some of Dubai's most famous landmarks, with barspins and all sorts of tricks you can imagine (and unimaginable) Kriss captured it all for our eyes to feed on.