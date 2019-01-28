VIDEOS

Video: Kriss Kyle Shreds Skyscrapers, Slides & Streets in Dubai

Jan 28, 2019
by Red Bull Bike  

Home to the world's tallest building the Burj Khalifa, Dubai is renowned for its breathtaking skyline. With stunning buildings, huge water parks and bustling souks, a place like this is the ultimate playground for thrill-seekers. Who would have thought that it's also a BMXer's dreamland? That's what Kriss Kyle discovered when he had the opportunity of a lifetime to explore the city by bike, and land tricks you've never seen before. If you've watched the videos about the Burj Al Arab fireworks during the 2019 New Year, then expect even more fireworks here.

From cavemanning out of a helicopter onto the Burj Al Arab, to tricking it out on some of Dubai's most famous landmarks, with barspins and all sorts of tricks you can imagine (and unimaginable) Kriss captured it all for our eyes to feed on.

2 Comments

  • + 7
 shame about going to a place where being gay carries the death penalty, apostasy is a criminal offense as is eating/drinking in public during ramadan. You can also be jailed for having an affair (if you're a woman). The police regularly use torture and people go missing if you protest against the state.
  • + 1
 This guy is a legend!

