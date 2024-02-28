Video: Kriss Kyle Tackles 4 Seasons in Cappadocia for 'Turkish Delight'

240 miles northwest of Gobekli Tepe lies the region of Cappadocia, Turkey. Millions of years ago this region was transformed by a series of volcanic eruptions, leaving layer upon layer of volcanic ash that compressed over millennia leaving behind this other-worldy landscape. In this mountain bike film Kriss Kyle tackles all 4 seasons in this strange and wonderful place.
Rider: Kriss Kyle
Bike: Specialized Status
Director/cinematography: Matty Lambert
FPV drone pilot: Andrew Lawrence
Sound mix: Keith White
Still photography: Marcus Cole
Edit: Matty Lambert
Music: Lost Under Heaven - Beneath the Concrete