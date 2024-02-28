Video: Kriss Kyle Tackles 4 Seasons in Cappadocia for 'Turkish Delight'

Feb 28, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

240 miles northwest of Gobekli Tepe lies the region of Cappadocia, Turkey. Millions of years ago this region was transformed by a series of volcanic eruptions, leaving layer upon layer of volcanic ash that compressed over millennia leaving behind this other-worldy landscape. In this mountain bike film Kriss Kyle tackles all 4 seasons in this strange and wonderful place.


Rider: Kriss Kyle
Bike: Specialized Status
Director/cinematography: Matty Lambert
FPV drone pilot: Andrew Lawrence
Sound mix: Keith White
Still photography: Marcus Cole
Edit: Matty Lambert

Music: Lost Under Heaven - Beneath the Concrete

3 Comments
  • 3 0
 The question I pose is whether they saw Kilian Bron's "Follow the Light" before or after making this?
  • 1 0
 I see the words Kriss Kyle. I watch.
  • 1 0
 Very Must Watchable.







