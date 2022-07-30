Video: Kurt Sorge & Local Legends Send Nelson, BC in 'Weekend Slayer' Ep. 10

Jul 30, 2022
by Eric Lawrenuk  

Episode 10 presented by Chromag

If you've ever dreamed of hanging out with Kurt Sorge for the weekend, that dream is about to come true. The Hoff has invited us to stay at his house, ride his jumps, and shred trails with his crew of beauties in Nelson BC! We link up with local legends Garett Buehler and Alex Volokhov along with good friends Russ Fountain, Chandrima Lavoie, Kevin Weinerth and more! The weather is looking a bit dicey, but that doesn't stop us from shredding sand chutes, machine built jump trails, and Kurt's insane backyard jumps.

Produced by Eric Lawrenuk
Filmed by Mitch Cheek
https://solosproductions.com/

Music provided by these RAD local bands

"Weekend Slayer"
Performed by Bimscuff

"Ascend and Descend", "My Old SG", "It's a Crime Scene", "Six Tons"
Performed by Mike Hodsall
https://mikehodsall.bandcamp.com/

"Crossing The Vile"
Performed by Balkan
https://balkan.bandcamp.com/album/balkan

"Skeleton Days"
Performed by The Varmoors
https://thevarmoors.bandcamp.com/

"Whiskey and Bitters"
Performed by Pilsgnar
https://pilsgnar.bandcamp.com/album/you-never-asked-for-this

