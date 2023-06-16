Video: Kurt Sorge, Geoff Gulevich, & Wolfgang Eysholdt on Unridden Terrain in 'Peru: How High'

Jun 16, 2023
by Outside Online  

Featuring: Kurt Sorge, Geoff Gulevich and Wolfgang Eysholdt
Directed by: Matt Brooks - Lone Wolf Productions
Executive Producer: Evoc

Destination? Peru. Objective? To ride the highest elevation unridden terrain in the Peruvian Andes. With two years of planning between them, Goeoff Gulevich, Wolfgang Eysholdt, & Kurt Sorge are ready to set out on their epic adventure, with Haku Expeditions supporting them along the way. Will the difference between satellite images and the immensity of the real Peruvian Andes be too much to overcome?






Regions in Article
Peru

Posted In:
Videos EVOC Sports Outside Geoff Gulevich Kurt Sorge


Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
139983 views
Results from the Leogang Enduro World Cup 2023
70543 views
First Ride: 2024 Rocky Mountain Slayer
51321 views
Spotted: Unreleased Trek High-Pivot Enduro Bike
51030 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2023
40835 views
Semi-Final Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
40299 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2023
38913 views
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: The Bike Park Protection Pinkbike's Editors Actually Wear
31138 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 The Charlatans got robbed





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.035560
Mobile Version of Website