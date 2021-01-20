Video: Kurt Sorge with Signature Style on Frozen Trails in Nelson

Jan 20, 2021
by Chromag Bikes  



bigquotesCheck in with Kurt as he walks you through his latest build. He also manages to squeeze in one last session even with snow on the ground in Nelson BC.




Chromag bikes, parts, apparel and accessories are available online and at quality bike shops.

Posted In:
Videos Chromag Bikes Kurt Sorge


2 Comments

  • 4 0
 chromag we want a full sus!
  • 2 0
 Not bad for a YouTuber!

