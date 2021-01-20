Pinkbike.com
Video: Kurt Sorge with Signature Style on Frozen Trails in Nelson
Jan 20, 2021
by
Chromag Bikes
Check in with Kurt as he walks you through his latest build. He also manages to squeeze in one last session even with snow on the ground in Nelson BC.
Chromag bikes, parts, apparel and accessories are
available online
and at
quality bike shops.
Posted In:
Videos
Chromag Bikes
Kurt Sorge
2 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
4
0
13en
(15 mins ago)
chromag we want a full sus!
[Reply]
2
0
kyytaM
(2 mins ago)
Not bad for a YouTuber!
[Reply]
