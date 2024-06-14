Video: Kurtis Downs on the Mindset for Sending in Virgin, Utah in 'Dirt & Determination'

Dirt and Determination | A Mountain bike film capturing the true essence of riding the desert in Virgin UT.
This short film is about the grit, and support from friends and family that fuels riders to flock to the desert. Showcasing all the good vibes and hard work put in to enjoy the ride.
"The inspiration behind this video was to showcase how I view the desert. Nothing better than camping out with good friends! Having cookouts while sharing stories and laughs. Helping push one another to set out and accomplish goals while having the best times"
Supported by @EnduraOfficial
Produced and Filmed by @KidronCannon