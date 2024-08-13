Video: Kye A'Hern, George Brannigan & Tegan Cruz Lap A Hidden Polish Gem - Czarna Góra NS Bikes Bikepark

Between rounds 1 & 2 of the Downhill World Cup, the Kenda NS Bikes UR Team received an invitation from NS Bikes to visit Czarna Gora, Poland, the homeland of NS Bikes. This trip turned out to be an absolute blast, easily one of the best we've had in ages! Work felt more like play as we filmed at one of Europe's best kept secrets, the Czarna Gora NS Bikes Bikepark. The NS Bikes crew brought their infectious energy that they are known for and showed us everything we've been missing from sick trails to awesome food and people. We're already counting down the days until we can return next year and dive into even more adventures in Poland.
|Going into the race season, I was stoked that we would experience Poland for the first time, but I had no idea how it would blow my expectations away. It was going to be a big event for us regardless with NS being based in Poland, but as we got closer to race week, we got a chance to hang with a bunch of the NS Bikes crew and enjoy some laps at Czarna Góra, which was such a treat. Kambożan immediately became a group favorite and hitting gaps and certain lines on the enduro bike made it even more spicy.
The crew at the bike park did an awesome job of getting some new trails open just in time for everyone to arrive and rip them to bits! The days at Czarna Góra rolled us straight into a great week at the races near Bielsko Biala and we couldn’t be more stoked to go back next year for more rides, racing and Pierogies!—Ryan, Mechanic
|Coming into not only my first year with Kenda NS Bikes UR Team, but my first year on the World Cup circuit, all the experiences we do and people I meet are new. Getting the invite to tag along to Czarna Góra Bike Park in the home country of NS Bikes, Poland, I thought I would just be watching the boys do some filming and meeting the NS employees over dinner. Almost immediately after arriving I realized I was wrong, and the fun began. They hooked me up with a bike for the weekend and I got stuck into the full local tour; trail rides, bike park laps, good food, and attempted Polish lessons. We got to open up their new trail, Kambodża, which I am confidently claiming as one of my top 3 favourite tracks in the whole world. I think I rode it 7 times in a row, lapping around while the boys got some clips without a sliver of boredom. We sessioned down different tracks in a big group, everyone cheering each other on trying new things with big smiles and a whole lot of laughter.
The whole NS and Czarna Góra crew were amazing, it felt more like a friends getaway riding weekend than a work trip and it was clear that is what NS Bikes is all about. I’m feeling pretty grateful to be working with such a fun crew, they’ve set the bar pretty high for all the new experiences I’m about to have and people I’m about to meet. Hopefully we can come back for some more pierogis and Kamdodża laps! Siema Mordo!—Kara, Road Manager
|Arriving in Poland for the first time, I woke up to beautiful mountains and great landscapes, greeted by the NS Stay true crew. The crew had good vibes and happy people from the start. I may have thought it was more of a business and filming week, but it turned out to be great fun with an awesome group of people. I loved experiencing all Czarna Gora had, including their new trail Kambodza. They have some amazing terrain that they have created a great trail network on and we all had a great few days riding and filming. Truly an amazing experience showing me what NS is about.
See you next time! Siema Mordo!—Tegan Cruz
We also got the chance to meet and hang with some of NS Bikes other athletes and ambassadors from other disciplines including, Enduro, E-Enduro, DH and slopestyle including up and coming women's slopestyle rider Natalia Niedzwiedz which was rad. We may have to brush up on our Polish for the next trip, Duolingo lessons are mandatory now!
|Going to Poland for the first time I didn’t really know what to expect. But I was pleasantly surprised; the place is super nice, from the landscape to the buildings to the people. Day one we went straight to the Czarna Góra bike park and met up with some of the local guys who showed us around. All of us had our expectations exceeded and were frothing from the first lap. We started off with enduro bike laps. It’s such a unique bike park with the terrain and the way things are built, I loved everything about it. The next few days we lapped the downhill bikes and not one part was a let down, every track was so sick!! The NS crew were all there having a good time with us too and the vibes were as high as ever! We also can’t forget the food, Polish food is awesome. I loved my time in Czarna Góra and would love to get back there to visit again soon! Siema Mordo.—George Brannigan
|Exploring new places is always fun but this one blew my mind… being invited down to Czarna Góra bike park for a weekend with the NS bikes crew sounded awesome but I was not expecting to find such a gem like this!
It was unreal to meet so many amazing people and getting to enjoy time with them trying the most Polish things we could think of and getting to know everyone! Not only that but to go shred some of the sickest trails I’ve ridden in a long time! Most notably the brand new Kambodża trail, fresh jumps, loam and tech sections, it really had it all!
An eventful time of riding, filming, laughing and all round good times really summed up what NS bikes is about, and I’m all for it!
If you can’t find me, I’ll be at Czarna Góra!—Kye A'Hern