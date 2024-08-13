Video: Kye A'Hern, George Brannigan & Tegan Cruz Lap A Hidden Polish Gem - Czarna Góra NS Bikes Bikepark

Coming into not only my first year with Kenda NS Bikes UR Team, but my first year on the World Cup circuit, all the experiences we do and people I meet are new. Getting the invite to tag along to Czarna Góra Bike Park in the home country of NS Bikes, Poland, I thought I would just be watching the boys do some filming and meeting the NS employees over dinner. Almost immediately after arriving I realized I was wrong, and the fun began. They hooked me up with a bike for the weekend and I got stuck into the full local tour; trail rides, bike park laps, good food, and attempted Polish lessons. We got to open up their new trail, Kambodża, which I am confidently claiming as one of my top 3 favourite tracks in the whole world. I think I rode it 7 times in a row, lapping around while the boys got some clips without a sliver of boredom. We sessioned down different tracks in a big group, everyone cheering each other on trying new things with big smiles and a whole lot of laughter.



The whole NS and Czarna Góra crew were amazing, it felt more like a friends getaway riding weekend than a work trip and it was clear that is what NS Bikes is all about. I’m feeling pretty grateful to be working with such a fun crew, they’ve set the bar pretty high for all the new experiences I’m about to have and people I’m about to meet. Hopefully we can come back for some more pierogis and Kamdodża laps! Siema Mordo! — Kara, Road Manager