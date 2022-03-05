close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Kye A'Hern Goes Flat Out Testing His New DH Bike

Mar 5, 2022
by UR Team  



Downhill is not just about riding the gnarliest, steepest, or wide-open track. It's about trying to be the fastest possible everywhere on any given track. Including flatter and tighter terrain, this is where you will build your skills and speed.






Located just outside of Canberra, is the home of Kye’s DH testing and training track that he’s been clocking laps on since he was young. It’s a track that’s relatively flat but fast, tight in sections and then some good flow meaning you have to pump hard and make sure to carry speed well out of each and every corner.






bigquotesI have been riding this track since I was young and have done the majority of my time on a Dh bike on this track! Also my main Dh testing and training location. Fast, tight and flowy top section into some really steep chutes. I love it because it has a good mix of different styles of track, fast pumping, corners and steeps and you get some rad views over Canberra.Kye A'Hern






Posted In:
Videos NS Bikes Kye Ahern


Must Read This Week
Video: Bernard Kerr's Brutal Crash from Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo Urban DH 2022
60973 views
Opinion: Hello, Can I Get An Extra-Medium Frame Please?
48399 views
Review: 2022 Canyon Torque CF8
45675 views
First Look: Revel's New Rail 29
45492 views
First Look: 2022 Pivot Shadowcat - A New 27.5" Trail Bike
45411 views
Interview: Isla Short on Her Progression, XC Commentating, Disordered Eating, Endometriosis, & More
39665 views
Hope Announces New Tech 4 Brakes
38789 views
Slack Randoms: $6,355 Ti Power Meter Cranks, National Penny-Farthing Champs, a 500-Pound Black Bear & More
36856 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 He is Canberra Kye

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009248
Mobile Version of Website