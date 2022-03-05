Video: Kye A'Hern Goes Flat Out Testing His New DH Bike

I have been riding this track since I was young and have done the majority of my time on a Dh bike on this track! Also my main Dh testing and training location. Fast, tight and flowy top section into some really steep chutes. I love it because it has a good mix of different styles of track, fast pumping, corners and steeps and you get some rad views over Canberra. — Kye A'Hern

Downhill is not just about riding the gnarliest, steepest, or wide-open track. It's about trying to be the fastest possible everywhere on any given track. Including flatter and tighter terrain, this is where you will build your skills and speed.Located just outside of Canberra, is the home of Kye’s DH testing and training track that he’s been clocking laps on since he was young. It’s a track that’s relatively flat but fast, tight in sections and then some good flow meaning you have to pump hard and make sure to carry speed well out of each and every corner.