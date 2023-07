Words: UR Team



After an AC joint separation and undergoing surgery on his shoulder, Kye A'Hern is ready to go racing. To get back up to speed Kye has chosen to return to one of his favorite tracks at Stromlo.It's a fast and flowy track that was perfect to get Kye finding his confidence and also once again finding the limit of traction. In a couple of days he will be racing Crankworx Whistler and will again try to jump on the podium like he did last year!Video & Photos by James Hiscutt