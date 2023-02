We are back racing! and it’s straight to Aussie National Champs at Thredbo during the Cannonball Festival for our country boy Kye A'Hern. It's long, fast and rough as you like. Kye is back after a brutal ankle injury at the end of last year in Cairns and he's feeling good. Jump on board as he takes you for a lap of Thredbo!Photo Credit: Nick Waygood