Video: Riding Home Trails in the Scottish Highlands in 'Alter Ego'

Oct 29, 2025
by Kyle Beattie  
Words:Kyle Beattie

Where it all started

For a while now, I’ve wanted to make something that felt different and captured the feeling of riding at home - what the Scottish Highlands and Inverness have to offer. After a lot of brainstorming and putting our heads together, we landed on making a classic shredit with a cinematic look and feel. That’s where ALTER EGO came from. It's dark, moody, maybe a little horrific, but completely Scottish and a whole lot of fun!

photo
photo

Home trails, home crew

The whole thing was filmed right out my back door in Inverness. We know these trails so well, which meant we could chase the light and mix it up depending on the day. Every line in the film was built by locals — from mellow flow to big sends. We’re lucky to ride here every day with a bunch of legends who helped build our playground. There is so much variety and sick riding, and I think you can feel that in the film.

photo

Low budget, high vibes

From the get-go, we wanted to make it seem as real as possible. All of the colors were basically straight out of camera. Shooting it on vintage lenses had its moments, but the final result required very little color correction in post-production. The music was taken from all natural sounds and made into a soundscape for the track. Our music guru, Colton, captured all the sounds himself. We even got my father-in-law, Gavin, to play his bagpipes to get some wild Scottish tones in there.

photo
photo

Timing is everything up here

The weekend of the shoot, we got the perfect break with the conditions. The colours and the leaf-pow were mad, and it helped set the tone for the darker feel we were going for. We got to film just in time, as the leaves were all about to drop. The snow hit the day after we wrapped, and that was it. We got really lucky!

photo

Massive shoutout

To our friends, family and sponsors who helped make this happen!

photo

Hope it hits the stoke meter!

– Kyle

photo
photo

photo
photo

Credits:

Director/Producer: Will Rabbitt
DOP/ Editor: George Willment
Second Camera / Photographer: Johny Cook
Sound and Music: HAUS of GEORGE
Sound Recordist: Colton Kempf
Bagpipes: Gavin Bruce

