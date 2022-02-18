Video: Kyle Jameson is Back & Jammin with a New ACL

The last year was filled with many new and exciting challenges for Kyle Jameson, a new baby girl, new business, and a new ACL! We all love new, but sometimes even the best new things come at a cost and Kyle found himself standing at the top of the trail in April feeling a bit rusty and wondering just how serious his doctor was when they said no riding until June… What do you do? You roll in and do what you have done for years. You ride!
Kyle headed out with filmmaker and friend Paul Williams to shoot his progression from Spring to Fall. Kyle’s knee recovered, the confidence returned, and the style meter reached full strength. We love watching KJ ride and are so stoked to see him back and jamming heading into 2022!
Location: Bend, Oregon
Style cat: Kyle Jameson
Video: Modify Content
Images: Trevor Lyden Photography
