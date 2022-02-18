close
Video: Kyle Jameson is Back & Jammin with a New ACL

Feb 18, 2022
by SCOTT Sports  

The last year was filled with many new and exciting challenges for Kyle Jameson, a new baby girl, new business, and a new ACL! We all love new, but sometimes even the best new things come at a cost and Kyle found himself standing at the top of the trail in April feeling a bit rusty and wondering just how serious his doctor was when they said no riding until June… What do you do? You roll in and do what you have done for years. You ride!

Kyle headed out with filmmaker and friend Paul Williams to shoot his progression from Spring to Fall. Kyle’s knee recovered, the confidence returned, and the style meter reached full strength. We love watching KJ ride and are so stoked to see him back and jamming heading into 2022!






Location: Bend, Oregon

Style cat: Kyle Jameson

Video: Modify Content

Images: Trevor Lyden Photography

Posted In:
Videos Scott Kyle Jameson


5 Comments

  • 2 0
 My buddy and I first meet KJ back in Aptos at post office years ago. Nicest guy at the jumps truly stoked on everything. Our next trip to Aptos, he meet up with us and shuttled some DH trails and took us to some new jumps we haven't ridden. Definitely a memory I won't forget. Thank you KJ for being awesome!
  • 2 0
 If KJ was a character in Encanto, his power would be having ridiculous steez
  • 1 0
 Kyle for miles. Nice shredit.
  • 1 0
 Yes dude glad to see you back in action!
  • 1 0
 "Yo man, I'm Kyle J. I love this sh*t!"

Real ones know.

Post a Comment



