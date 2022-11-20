Video: Kyle Jameson Passes his Trail Building Skills to the Next Generation

Kyle Jameson ‘Gets it!’. He’s built and ridden some of the biggest freeride MTB lines on the planet. Through his progressive builds and unique contest courses he continues to shape the top end of the sport. His ability to translate the pro-line build process into trails for every rider is what makes him truly unique.
Tools of the trade.
Long established as a world-class mountain bike destination, Bend, OR boasts over 400+ miles of singletrack, a thriving MTB scene and numerous professional athletes call it home. Having enjoyed destinations all over the world during his storied career, Kyle Jameson (KJ) now chooses to call Bend home and continues to share his trail building knowledge and expertise helping the local riding scene thrive.
Maintaining the massive network of trails is no small task and takes a veritable army of volunteers to keep them running.
Over time, some trails become neglected and one legendary Bend area trail “The Lair”, was in desperate need of a revamp. The local trail alliance, COTA, looked to KJ to reshape the half mile long freeride trail for all levels of riders and enlisted a group of enthusiastic local youth to learn from the legendary trail builder.
What started as a standard trail build quickly turned into a heartwarming story of teaching, realization, and joy.
The kids are all right.
About COTA
: The Central Oregon Trail Alliance’s (COTA) mission is to develop, protect, and enhance the Central Oregon mountain bike experience through trail stewardship, advocacy, collaboration, and education.
0 Comments