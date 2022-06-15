Video: Kyle Strait on the Friendships Formed by Bikes in 'Esperanto'

Jun 15, 2022
by Teton Gravity Research  

To kick off our Esperanto Athlete Edits, why not start with one of the most recognized names in mountain biking? Kyle Strait is known for many things – the Ride Concepts athlete is an accomplished multi-disciplinary racer, a legend of the freeride world (who competed in the first-ever Rampage as a 14-year-old grom before competing in every edition of the event since, with two wins), a trailbuilder with an eye for perfection, the co-host of the Strait Acres Invitational, and a father.

For more information on Esperanto and to find tickets for the film tour, go to Teton Gravity Research's Tour Page.

This past fall, Strait popped over to Jackson Hole from his home outside San Diego to join his buddies Darren Berrecloth and Cam Zink for the ultimate dad’s trip. The three have known one another for over two decades, sharing a love for the sport and many adventures over the years. These days, even with divergent career paths and new responsibilities, they still make an effort to get together and ride. With the Tetons as a backdrop, the trio got to work building and riding a massive jump feature at the base of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort’s bike park. In between jump laps, they sampled the best tech and flow trails Rendezvous Mountain has to offer.

Photo Max Ritter
Kyle Strait's morning yoga routine. Max Ritter/TGR photo.

Photo Max Ritter
Cam, Kyle, and Darren chase one another down Jackson's gnarliest DH track. Max Ritter/TGR photo.

Photo Max Ritter
Kyle's DH racing history shows through on tracks like these. Max Ritter/TGR photo.

Photo Max Ritter
Inside or outside line? Max Ritter/TGR photo.

Photo Max Ritter
Mean muggin'. Max Ritter/TGR photo.


