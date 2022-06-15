Video: Kyle Strait on the Friendships Formed by Bikes in 'Esperanto'

To kick off our Esperanto Athlete Edits,

Kyle Strait's morning yoga routine. Max Ritter/TGR photo.

Cam, Kyle, and Darren chase one another down Jackson's gnarliest DH track. Max Ritter/TGR photo.

Kyle's DH racing history shows through on tracks like these. Max Ritter/TGR photo.

Inside or outside line? Max Ritter/TGR photo.

Mean muggin'. Max Ritter/TGR photo.