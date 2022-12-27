Watch
Video: Kyle Strait Reflects on his Rampage Crash
Dec 27, 2022
by
luca cometti
Its been just over 8 weeks now since my crash at Rampage, things are continuing to get better as the days go on. I got cleared to start doing some easy riding and continue my physical therapy towards a full recovery.
—
Kyle Strait
Posted In:
Videos
Injuries
Kyle Strait
Red Bull Rampage
Red Bull Rampage 2022
Vlogs
17 Comments
Score
Time
9
1
ryanandrewrogers
(1 hours ago)
The big man is a timeless classic, thank fuckin' goodness he's a tough son of a gun too.
[Reply]
1
0
AddisonEverett
(1 hours ago)
That crash was one of the most violent I've seen in a while, glad he's doing OK, excited to see where he is going, my guess is YT, or Norco if they are still sponsoring some riders, I don't know if they pulled all sponsorships or just the racing ones
[Reply]
1
0
likeittacky
(37 mins ago)
I'm no expert by any means on digging, but the looks of that run in @0:38 IMO should had been more smoothed out for proper speed to clear that gap; getting rid of the weird looking mound just before the takeoff . Considering that's the way all Rampage lines are groomed these days for the Judging.
[Reply]
2
0
LuisCR
(24 mins ago)
Rachel entrance is so impressive!! high on adrenaline, but doesn't unleash panicking. From an emotional approach she gives Kyle what he needs in that moment.
[Reply]
1
0
cmi85
(31 mins ago)
"I got cleared to start doing some easy riding"........
Lol. Uh huh.
[Reply]
1
0
tnelson91
(30 mins ago)
Lyle gonna come back with a vengeance this year
[Reply]
1
0
ryanandrewrogers
(26 mins ago)
Go Lyle!
[Reply]
9
9
TOflat
(1 hours ago)
Rampage isn't worth the risk
[Reply]
3
0
mwart
(1 hours ago)
To you it might not be, but to the best in the sport it clearly is otherwise they wouldn’t talk about it with the passion that they do and turn up and smash it every year.
I have to admit that I am nervous for the riders when watching it and decided to turn it off this year when my young son was around.
[Reply]
2
0
scott-townes
(1 hours ago)
To many its not but to them its very much worth it. That's what separates those who push the sport and progress to a level of riding you cannot possibly imagine from everyone else who just watches on the sidelines and craps their pants.
[Reply]
2
0
TheR
(1 hours ago)
@mwart
: I agree. I don’t think most people understand what makes these guys tick. Rampage is what they do. If there was no Rampage, they’d be out doing similar on their own. Might as well make it an event, let them showcase their talents, and get paid. That said, I get why you might not want to watch.
[Reply]
2
1
ryanandrewrogers
(1 hours ago)
Neither was going to the moon, but mankind is absolved to keep trying what hasn't been done before It's this thing we do called being daring, and we wouldn't have shit without it.
[Reply]
2
5
beanes1963
(1 hours ago)
Rampage is worth the risk ..most exciting things in life are ..the riders know full well what can happen..plus humans love carnage..I bet that crash has more views than the whole contest...
[Reply]
13
4
xav79
(1 hours ago)
I must be inhumane since I hate seeing people crash. Anyone else in that club?
[Reply]
1
0
ryanandrewrogers
(21 mins ago)
@xav79
: In-person I think it's the worst. Seen too many friends mangle themselves in ways that scared me. Over video, my mind oddly doesn't consider it the same, perhaps because I am in no position to change that outcome.
[Reply]
1
0
scott-townes
(17 mins ago)
@xav79
: What makes you think they enjoy seeing their friends crash? You don't get it at all.
[Reply]
4
7
jrocksdh
(1 hours ago)
Make Strait Great Again!
[Reply]
