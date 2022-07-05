Video: Kyle Strait Rides His Meta HT

For me it’s not always a full on race every time I ride. I don’t need to go Mach 10 on all trail rides. I found that I can have more fun on my local trails and fine tune my skills on the META HT. Picking the right line keeps me focused all while being able to keep up on the climbs with my fitter friends. The META HT has a slacker head angle which makes it feel very similar to my other bikes. I’m thinking about making a hardtail gang, who wants in?” — Kyle Strait