Video: Kyle Strait Rides His Meta HT

Jul 5, 2022
by COMMENCAL bicycles  

Words: Commencal

We all know Kyle Strait for his FRS Rampage runs. But day-to-day he’s just a normal guy who likes to change things up... And what better way to do that than by choosing the META HT AM!

bigquotesFor me it’s not always a full on race every time I ride. I don’t need to go Mach 10 on all trail rides. I found that I can have more fun on my local trails and fine tune my skills on the META HT. Picking the right line keeps me focused all while being able to keep up on the climbs with my fitter friends. The META HT has a slacker head angle which makes it feel very similar to my other bikes. I’m thinking about making a hardtail gang, who wants in?”Kyle Strait

Rider: Kyle Strait
Directed by: Luca Cometti
Film: Luca Cometti
Edit: Luca Cometti
Music: Children of the Grave - Black Sabbath
Photos: Luca Cometti








5 Comments

  • 5 0
 Oh my.. are we about to see the first successful rampage run on a hardtail???
  • 4 0
 Warehouse: “Meta HT frames don’t seem to be moving”
Marketing: “Call Strait”
  • 3 0
 Great music choice...and I'll gladly get jumped into a hardtail gang.
  • 2 0
 Nice bike, nice edit. Good to see some quality HT action.
  • 1 0
 Hardtail Party will request to be a co Captain if Kyle makes it happen.





