Video: La Bresse DH World Cup Highlights
Aug 25, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
20 Comments
Score
Time
+ 7
Lookinforit
(1 hours ago)
Holy hell all of them started playing at once and that "highlights" is worse than a highschool film project
[Reply]
+ 2
MrMentallo
(1 hours ago)
This is one of the big reasons why I will avoid having to watch Red Bull TV unless I absolutely have to.
[Reply]
+ 1
takeiteasyridehard
(1 hours ago)
Same here...strange
[Reply]
+ 5
FernandoRV
(46 mins ago)
when commentators says that the flat section is making difference in a downhill race, you know some thing is not making sense anymore.
#bringbackchampery
[Reply]
+ 3
trails801
(53 mins ago)
Wow top EWS riders are able to cross over well. Sure I realize they all came from DH but EWS is no longer seen as a lesser or retirement ranks. It may prove the other way around before too long. EWS are bringing something new to the steps.
[Reply]
+ 1
scott-townes
(3 mins ago)
Man I'm not sure when the EWS was ever considered as a lesser racing format/series. A lot of DH riders in interviews state they don't want to race EWS because it would be too hard.... but I think that really means they don't want to suffer that much because they could all obviously do it.
If any of the EWS racers could do this, it would be Martin Maes. Pretty much every DH race he enters he does insanely well. It sucks they didn't include him this year for the fantasy DH game.
[Reply]
+ 2
Verbl-Kint
(23 mins ago)
Martin Maes just proved that this newfangled protected riders start rule isn't necessarily for the good of the sport nor the fans. No one watching live saw what was truly a sensational and historic (for Belgium) run.
[Reply]
+ 1
shotouthoods
(34 mins ago)
I noticed that if your computer is high end and new, your internet connection is very fast and your patience are above average, Redbull TV works Almost as good as every other streaming service available. Redbull please reach around and give yourself a firm pat on the back.
[Reply]
+ 5
Lagr1980
(1 hours ago)
Gwinn your sorcery is bordeline black magic..
[Reply]
+ 1
slayersxc17
(1 hours ago)
Yup
[Reply]
+ 1
jhbeeton
(19 mins ago)
Something seems off. Almost hard to believe the timing. Maes has a number of bobbles and even had some of the slower lines ... to obliterate the pack like that ... could the track really slow down that much?
[Reply]
+ 2
crashtor
(1 hours ago)
Where's Gwin's scrub/nose bonk/whatever the hell you want to call it? That was the real highlight of the race
[Reply]
+ 2
slayersxc17
(1 hours ago)
I couldn’t figure it out. I think it might even rival Elliot Jackson scrubs. Claudio wouldn’t let it go.
[Reply]
+ 0
ben-cathro
(48 mins ago)
@slayersxc17
: He just went off the side of the jump. Wasn't a scrub but it was the most stylish save I've ever seen.
[Reply]
+ 1
MikeAzBS
(47 mins ago)
I think I saw it on E13 Instagram.
[Reply]
+ 1
FernandoRV
(24 mins ago)
probably It was too good for UCI they decided not show and next year they will tape the jumps to make sure no one will try to do nice ride.
[Reply]
+ 1
leviatanouroboro
(19 mins ago)
@ben-cathro
: that was for sure a calculated side sliding anti-scrub. Give the gwinner more credit than that man!
[Reply]
+ 1
savage47
(9 mins ago)
Best part of Martian’s run was Ed Masters holding umbrella for Mic’s baby!! Aaaawwwww!
[Reply]
+ 1
ka-brap
(58 mins ago)
Holy crap.... Maes won with an almost-crash in that berm! That's absolutely nuts.
[Reply]
+ 1
jayacheess
(1 hours ago)
Martin was insanely fast through that lower steep section. I'm glad I got to see just how he made all that time.
[Reply]
If any of the EWS racers could do this, it would be Martin Maes. Pretty much every DH race he enters he does insanely well. It sucks they didn't include him this year for the fantasy DH game.
