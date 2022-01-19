close
Video: 'L.A. Sucks for Riding'

Jan 19, 2022
by Canyon  

Join world-traveling, multi-sport athlete and aspiring actor, KC Deane, as he discovers one of the United States' most-unlikely mountain bike trail networks—Los Angeles—with guest stars, former BMX pro Andrew Jackson and restaurateur Arnaud Moulin.


bigquotesLos Angeles is not necessarily a mountain bike destination, but it’s a great place to ride. The thing I like about L.A. is the diversity that you don’t get in other bike towns in America.KC Deane

KC Deane’s Favorite Trail in Los Angeles:






KC Deane@kcdeane

Frame: 2022 Canyon Neuron CF 8
Fork: Fox 34 Performance Elite
Shock: Fox Float DPS Performance
Drivetrain: Shimano XT, 32T x 10-51t
Wheels: Enve M730
Tires: Schwalbe Hans Dampf 29” x 2.6” (f), 2.35” (r)
Handlebar: Enve M9
Stem: Enve M7, 35mm
Seatpost: Canyon Iridium Dropper
Saddle: Chromag


bigquotesYou can feel the different cultures and the different personalities [in Los Angeles]—and a bike is the perfect way to experience it.Andrew Jackson



Andrew Jackson’s Favorite Trail in Los Angeles:






bigquotesWhen I realized there was mountain biking [in L.A.], I was like, ‘O.K., I found my place.’ The weather is beautiful all year—you can ride all year here.Arnaud Moulin

Arnaud Moulin’s Favorite Trail in Los Angeles:





Arnaud Moulin@arnaudmla

Frame: 2022 Canyon Spectral CF 7
Fork: RockShox Lyrik Select RC
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Select+
Drivetrain: SRAM SX Eagle, 32T x 11-50t
Wheels: RaceFace AR30
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 29” x 2.5”
Handlebar: Canyon G5
Stem: Canyon G5
Seatpost: Canyon Iridium Dropper
Saddle: Ergon SM10 Enduro Comp
Produced by: Capture.Share.Repeat
With support from: Canyon
Featuring: KC Deane, Andrew Jackson and Arnaud Moulin
MENTIONS: @Canyon-PureCycling
Posted In:
Videos Canyon Kc Deane


6 Comments

  • 1 0
 Arnaud Moulin

Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts
Assistant Director of Banquets
May 2018 - Present

"Managed labor effectively, maintaining a high quality of service while ensuring low productivity."

Lolz
  • 1 0
 LA: Where you can ride your bike through a post-apocalypse downtown on your way to illegally built trails because NIMBYs refuse to give MTBers access or let them build good trails.
  • 1 0
 I guess Rocky Peak is technically Ventura, but there's also solid stuff out in Topanga. Blue Bug trail is great too.
  • 3 0
 No, LA sucks for living.
  • 1 0
 "Mom can we go mountain biking in Canada?""Sweety we have La Cañada at home."
  • 1 0
 LA just sucks.

Post a Comment



