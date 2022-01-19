Video: 'L.A. Sucks for Riding'

Join world-traveling, multi-sport athlete and aspiring actor, KC Deane, as he discovers one of the United States' most-unlikely mountain bike trail networks—Los Angeles—with guest stars, former BMX pro Andrew Jackson and restaurateur Arnaud Moulin.
|Los Angeles is not necessarily a mountain bike destination, but it’s a great place to ride. The thing I like about L.A. is the diversity that you don’t get in other bike towns in America.—KC Deane
KC Deane’s Favorite Trail in Los Angeles:
KC Deane
—@kcdeane Frame:
2022 Canyon Neuron CF 8 Fork:
Fox 34 Performance Elite Shock:
Fox Float DPS Performance Drivetrain:
Shimano XT, 32T x 10-51t Wheels:
Enve M730 Tires:
Schwalbe Hans Dampf 29” x 2.6” (f), 2.35” (r) Handlebar:
Enve M9 Stem:
Enve M7, 35mm Seatpost:
Canyon Iridium Dropper Saddle:
Chromag
|You can feel the different cultures and the different personalities [in Los Angeles]—and a bike is the perfect way to experience it.—Andrew Jackson
Andrew Jackson’s Favorite Trail in Los Angeles:
|When I realized there was mountain biking [in L.A.], I was like, ‘O.K., I found my place.’ The weather is beautiful all year—you can ride all year here.—Arnaud Moulin
Arnaud Moulin’s Favorite Trail in Los Angeles:
Arnaud Moulin
—@arnaudmlaFrame:
2022 Canyon Spectral CF 7Fork:
RockShox Lyrik Select RCShock:
RockShox Super Deluxe Select+Drivetrain:
SRAM SX Eagle, 32T x 11-50tWheels:
RaceFace AR30Tires:
Maxxis Minion DHF 29” x 2.5”Handlebar:
Canyon G5Stem:
Canyon G5Seatpost:
Canyon Iridium DropperSaddle:
Ergon SM10 Enduro Comp
______________________________________________________________________________________
Produced by: Capture.Share.Repeat
With support from: Canyon
Featuring: KC Deane
, Andrew Jackson
and Arnaud Moulin
MENTIONS: @Canyon-PureCycling
______________________________________________________________________________________
