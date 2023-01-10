Video: Lachlan Blair Joins HUNT Mountain For 2023

Heading into 2023, I wanted a change from full factory life. My ambitions remained the same, to race the full EDR series as well as the Trans Madeira and some select DHI races. To achieve this with my own setup, I would need a lot of support from enthusiastic brands. After some discussions with HUNT, it was clear that our ambitions aligned. HUNT has a passion for creating the best possible wheels, and the price they can retail them for is incredible. I have been riding the HUNT Proven Carbon Race Enduro wheelset for a few weeks now. These are my first experience of carbon wheels, and all I have to say so far is that I am seriously impressed. From the ride quality to the durability, everything I have experienced so far is faultless. Throughout 2023 I'm excited to be riding and racing HUNT wheels. The hunt for perfection never ends, so I'm looking forward to working with HUNT developing new and exciting products. — Lachlan Blair