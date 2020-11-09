Pinkbike.com
Video: Lachlan Blair Searches for Fast Lines in San Remo
Nov 8, 2020
by
Lachlan Blair
A run down the incredible Due Muri trail in San Remo. With pesky obstacles, line choice and plenty of rocks to case the trail is a guaranteed thrill!
2 Comments
1
0
mrwynnewillson
(39 mins ago)
Wow. I was there a few years back I couldn't find the trails so I did some steep urban riding instead. Coastline round there is amazing
[Reply]
1
0
vhdh666
(30 mins ago)
I like that sneaky line at 00:47
[Reply]
