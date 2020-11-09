Video: Lachlan Blair Searches for Fast Lines in San Remo

Nov 8, 2020
by Lachlan Blair  

A run down the incredible Due Muri trail in San Remo. With pesky obstacles, line choice and plenty of rocks to case the trail is a guaranteed thrill!



Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Lachlan Blair


Must Read This Week
What Was Loic Bruni Adjusting on His Fork in Lousa?
85023 views
Mopar Unveils a Concept Jeep for 'Serious Mountain Bikers'
77460 views
Review: Shimano Deore M6100 12-Speed Drivetrain - Low Price, High Performance
66260 views
Vote Now: Top 10 GoPro Best Line Contest Videos Revealed
58392 views
Update: Atherton Bikes Seeking Around £600,000 in Crowd Funding Investment
51188 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather...?
27538 views
Stif Launches New Squatch 29" Steel Hardtail
27424 views
This $220 DNR Designs Tool Will Help You Align Your Handlebars
26661 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Wow. I was there a few years back I couldn't find the trails so I did some steep urban riding instead. Coastline round there is amazing
  • 1 0
 I like that sneaky line at 00:47

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009592
Mobile Version of Website