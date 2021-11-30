Video: Lachlan Morton & Alex Howes Trade Road Bikes for MTBs in 'Pure Fun'

Nov 30, 2021
by Cannondale Bikes  


Lachlan Morton and Alex Howes remind us what riding mountain bikes is all about — “Pure Fun.”

If you know anything about Lachlan Morton and Alex Howes, you’ll know that they are generally down for a good time. The EF-Education teammate’s achievements in cycling are prestigious—Howes recently winning the 144 mile gravel beast, 2021 SBT GRVL, and Morton coming fresh off a self-supported Tour de France deemed ‘The Alt Tour.’ Yet, these boisterous accomplishments exist in stark contrast to their chill attitudes and placid demeanors.

But make no mistake; one must maintain a high level of drive and ambition for years on end to accomplish what they have. And if you were to ask what has fueled them to continue to spin their cranks, you’ll be met with but one answer: “Pure Fun!”

We handed them a few Cannondale Scalpel HT’s and documented a blip in their daily lives of riding, racing, swinging, sliding, and having a pint. Whether you are sporting plate numbers and chasing down tape, or riding single track with your friends, Howes and Lachy will remind you of why you got into riding bikes in the first place —for the PURE FUN of it!

Photographer: James Stokoe

Photographer: James Stokoe

Scalpel HT
Scalpel HT


Author:
TJ Bottom

Posted In:
Videos Cannondale Lachlan Blair


