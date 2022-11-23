Video: Lachlan Morton's 539 Mile FKT Attempt & Podcast

Lachlan Morton might be better known in the curly bar world, but I'm willing to argue that the Australian's accomplishments on two wheels transcend whatever category of bike he happens to be on. The EF Education-EasyPost racer used to spend his time lining up for World Tour events against the fittest and quickest in the world, but he's taken on a much more diversified approach over the last handful of years, including some wild adventures in Columbia and Eastern Europe, tackling the Leadville, and setting an FKT on the 142-mile Kokopelli Trail. Oh, and that little ride he did last summer that saw him beat the Tour de France peloton while riding the entire route unsupported... Including transfer stages.
This time around he's back to take another stab at setting the Fastest Known Time, or FKT, on the 539-mile (867km) Colorado Trail that runs from Denver to Durango at an average elevation of over 10,000 feet. His previous attempt, back in 2019, saw him come up short of Neil Beltchenko's record of three days, 19 hours, and 50 minutes, but can Lachlan better that on his second try? He's motivated by Sule Kangangi, a friend and training partner from Eldoret, Kenya, who lost his life while competing in a gravel event earlier this year
Not familiar with Lachlan? I spoke with him earlier in the year, so you should give the podcast below a listen to get to know one of cycling's most interesting people.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 104 - LACHLAN MORTON ON HOW TO BE A HAPPY BIKE RACER AND THE WORLD'S LONGEST CLIMB
Feb 5th, 2022
Less intervals, more adventures
Still waiting for something like this about @henryquinney 's FKT too. FKTs are such awesome feats of endurance and mental strength and they always make great stories. Seems like an obvious thing for PB to do a podcast asking Henry in depth about his, the prep, the training, the actual ride, the mental side of it etc. It's such a cool part of cycling. No love for this idea @mikelevy?