close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Ladies Only in 'Loose Mixtape 11'

Apr 12, 2022
by loose riders  

Ladies only in our last Mixtape! So stoked to see more and more female riders sending it hard and having fun.

Featuring Emma Olofsson, Katha Klos, Brittany Czaplicki (Loose Riders Denver), Emma Shaheen (Loose Riders Nottingham), Luci Wolkenfeld, Steffi Haas, Judith Stuhlemmer, Charlotte Kay and Hanna Retz!

AKA the raddest women out there.

Follow us on social media for more daily Loose Riding:
Facebook
Instagram
Tik Tok

Loose Riders is Rider Owned/ Rider operated.
Check out our website and find out what Loose Riders is all about: www.loose-riders.com

Posted In:
Videos #PBWMN


Must Read This Week
10 Retro, Rare & Rad Bikes From Sea Otter Attendees
53024 views
Galfer Release New Disc Shark Rotor With Bold Claims
47644 views
Day 1 Randoms - Sea Otter 2022
45781 views
We Are One Adds More Arrival Options, Previews New Rim Shape - Sea Otter 2022
42787 views
The Orange Switch 7 Has a Linkage - Sea Otter 2022
41321 views
SRAM Quietly Launches New DB8 Mineral Oil Brakes
38116 views
Video: 5 New Bikes with Prototype Suspension, 3D-Printed Frame Parts & Integrated Telemetry - Sea Otter 2022
36264 views
Final Results from the Petrópolis XC World Cup 2022
36195 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008556
Mobile Version of Website