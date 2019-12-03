Video: Laid Back Style in Queenstown

Dec 4, 2019
by Jacob O'Donoghue-Price  

Filmed over the cold, hard winter months of Queenstown and persisting through a broken camera, Jacob O'Donoghue-Price goes through the motions on his trail bike for the lens.

Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
Impossible Quiz: Can You Guess These Weird & Wonderful Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
232312 views
Must Watch: Pinkbike's 50 Best Edits of the Decade
64114 views
First Look: Sprindex's Adjustable-Rate Coil Spring
56799 views
Review: OneUp's EDC Stem & a New Way to Tighten Your Headset
50321 views
Opinion: What Would You Pay to Keep Air Inside Your Tires?
45980 views
Field Test: 2020 Mondraker F-Podium DC - It Says Downcountry on the Frame
44922 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Ride With or Without Gloves?
38769 views
Field Test: 2020 Guerrilla Gravity Trail Pistol - Down for Whatever Country
37858 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Somehow warped into the future and found this video. Maybe someone slipped me a tab. Sick vibes. Music, filters, cinematography and riding. Love the can lander to jump to regular.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.014909
Mobile Version of Website