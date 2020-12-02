Video: Laid Back Style with Alex Volokhov in 'Route 66'

A rad old truck, some quality time out west, and all time riding. Route 66. The laid back surf demeanor has always intrigued me. A Simple life. No need to complicate things, just go ride.



For this project, we got to take a beauty 66' Mercury 4X4 for an evening rip. While out for a cruise on a lonely road, I was instantly reminded of this simple life. Toss some phenomenal trails into the mix and that laid back demeanor hits. And it hits good. Hope you enjoy. — AV