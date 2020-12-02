Video: Laid Back Style with Alex Volokhov in 'Route 66'

Alex Volokhov, like a true Nelson man, has a knack for making trails look easy. Lucky for Alex though, BC has unreal riding all over the place. After spending his early Covid year in Williams Lake riding and building, it was time to see what he'd been up to. Special thank you to the local Williams Lake trail builders as well.
Trail builders everywhere... You're the best.
The Route 66 Rig, because everyone knows style never dies.
|A rad old truck, some quality time out west, and all time riding. Route 66. The laid back surf demeanor has always intrigued me. A Simple life. No need to complicate things, just go ride.
For this project, we got to take a beauty 66' Mercury 4X4 for an evening rip. While out for a cruise on a lonely road, I was instantly reminded of this simple life. Toss some phenomenal trails into the mix and that laid back demeanor hits. And it hits good. Hope you enjoy.—AV
Supporting sponsors for the video: ION Actionsports
& SR Suntour
A special thanks to both SR Suntour and ION Actionsports. Companies that support their riders and create products that get the job done! For more information visit their websites.
Music: Whisky - Tejon Street Corner Thieves
0 Comments
Post a Comment