Video: Lake Jumps, Brewery Tour & Heavy Indoor Session in Episode 4 of the Partymaster Tour

The kids seemed to enjoy every second of it

Louis Lhomel hit the eject button on a backflip superman seatgrab attempt

Dear chain, please don't snap right now Isaac always takes good care of the crew

How often do you get to ride inside a Brewery? Matt Macduff throwing the Bars at Trou du Diable

Cody Gessel casually sending it full speed to the moon

The Rise Partymasters waiting for the session to start The boys left a gift at The Yard to decorate the empty wall