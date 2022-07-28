Video: Lamborghini Uses Mountain Biker in Latest Commercial

Jul 28, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

Lamborghini's latest commercial features a prototype supercar - rumored to be the unreleased Sterrato - doing some light (but very fast) off-road driving head-to-head with a mountain biker on an Orbea Rallon. This seems to be yet another instance of mountain biking breaking through to the mainstream world and gaining visibility in non-bike markets.

And we get it - mountain biking is pretty sweet, and we appreciate the nod at our sport. We've already asked our sales team to hit Lamborghini up for some loaners. Levy informs us he *needs* a Sterrato for our next Field Test.

Also, this is a pretty cool spot for Orbea. Anyone recognize the rider(s)?

Posted In:
Videos Lamborghini Orbea


12 Comments

  • 7 0
 Lambo"s SUV with a North Shore rack shuttling a bunch Supreme Dh bikes to the top of the Pyrenees mountains would have been better.
  • 6 0
 Tonight, on Top Gear
  • 2 0
 …armed with nothing but a mountain bike and his mighty thighmaster-toned legs, the stig races a lambo on our new rally track.
  • 5 0
 I’ve never seen their ads so I might not be their target demo.
  • 2 0
 There’s ebike rich, then there’s I take my Lamborghini off roading rich…
  • 1 0
 Think Matt Jones should try it, with his bike on the roof too!
  • 3 0
 Huh ok
  • 1 0
 in other words: "OK, and?"
  • 2 0
 Does anyone else have a flash back to Gee Atherton vs James May?
  • 2 0
 At least the bike could have launched over the Lambo. Com on now!
  • 1 0
 Might have to trade in the Tacoma then.
  • 1 0
 Lamborghini to enter WRC team? Ha Ha!





