Video: Lamborghini Uses Mountain Biker in Latest Commercial

Lamborghini's latest commercial features a prototype supercar - rumored to be the unreleased Sterrato - doing some light (but very fast) off-road driving head-to-head with a mountain biker on an Orbea Rallon. This seems to be yet another instance of mountain biking breaking through to the mainstream world and gaining visibility in non-bike markets.And we get it - mountain biking is pretty sweet, and we appreciate the nod at our sport. We've already asked our sales team to hit Lamborghini up for some loaners. Levy informs us he *needs* a Sterrato for our next Field Test.Also, this is a pretty cool spot for Orbea. Anyone recognize the rider(s)?