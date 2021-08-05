Video: Laps on Laps on Laps in the Chatel Bike Park with the Locals

It’s the middle of the bike park season in Chatel and the locals are on fire!
In this episode of Sundays in Chatel we join the local legends, Antoine and Mateo for some park laps, some gaps and then some more laps. That’s one of the best things about riding bikes is when you get to do it with good friends on trails you love, over and over and over! So, here’s one with a couple of friends doing just that…. Laps!
Mateo and Antoine are big fans of creative lines and fresh gaps. The Serpentine trail mixed with a couple of Scott Gamblers makes for loads of options and questionable landing potential. The Serpentine has a straightforward line however the options are everywhere. Similar to a BMX track with rhythm sections the Serpentine has rollers, doubles, and triples with hip landings all over. These two prefer the Gambler for the all-out confidence and durability this style of riding dictates. When you want to pull up and try that triple confidence is key! Rider:
Mateo Verdier & Antoine BuffartLocation: Châtel BikeparkVideo and Photos: ShaperideshootSupported by: Reverse ComponentsDid you miss the last episode of Sundays in Châtel?
Check out the last episode of Sundays in Châtel as we check-in with Mateo and see what the Haute Tension trail is all about!
Check out this channe
l if you missed any of the previous episodes.
4 Comments
Under where?
You're eating underwear!?!? hehehehe
Post a Comment