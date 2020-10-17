Video: Last Laps of 2020 in the Whistler Bike Park

Oct 16, 2020
by Yama Folk  
Yusuke Yamamoto | Undisclosed Location

by YamaFolk
Views: 185    Faves: 5    Comments: 1


Here’s to another Whistler Bike Park season; the park closed last weekend for 2020. It was a season that we weren’t sure was going to happen at one point thanks to Covid-19. Like everything in 2020 it was unlike any other. No international tourists, lots of masks, a delayed onset of serious breaking bumps and of course no Whistler Crankworx.

Thankfully for those lucky BC residents the park did open and many laps were had. If you did ride the park this year chances are you saw Yusuke cutting laps. He was there every weekend, literally every weekend the park was open. Fair play considering he doesn’t live in Whistler.

Usually we are bombarded with Whistler edits every summer, but with lesser numbers, there didn’t seem to be many floating around. So here is “another Whistler edit” to round off the season.

  Hopefully 2021 sees the park back to its usual self.


ATHLETE: Yusuke Yamamoto @sukedog
VISUALS: Tom Wilson @yamafolk



Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


