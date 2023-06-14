Video: 'Last Light On The Rio Virgin' - Introducing the New Slayer

The classic spirit of the West lives in all of us. Renegades. Champions of freedom and exploration. Living by our own set of rules.
Rocky Mountain freeride athletes, Lucy van Eesteren, Alex Volokhov and Hayden Zablotny, put their new custom-built Slayers to the test in one of the spiritual homes of freeride: Virgin Utah.
A bike built to charge seeks room to roam. Introducing the new Slayer.www.bikes.com/slayer
LUCY VAN EESTEREN
ALEX VOLOKHOV
HAYDEN ZABLOTNY
