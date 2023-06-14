Video: 'Last Light On The Rio Virgin' - Introducing the New Slayer

Jun 14, 2023
by Rocky Mountain  

The classic spirit of the West lives in all of us. Renegades. Champions of freedom and exploration. Living by our own set of rules.

Rocky Mountain freeride athletes, Lucy van Eesteren, Alex Volokhov and Hayden Zablotny, put their new custom-built Slayers to the test in one of the spiritual homes of freeride: Virgin Utah.

A bike built to charge seeks room to roam. Introducing the new Slayer.

www.bikes.com/slayer

Photo by Margus Riga
Photo by Margus Riga

Photo by Margus Riga

Photo by Margus Riga
Photo by Margus Riga


LUCY VAN EESTEREN


Photo by Margus Riga

Photo by Margus Riga
Photo by Margus Riga

Photo by Margus Riga
Photo by Margus Riga

Photo by Margus Riga


ALEX VOLOKHOV


Photo by Margus Riga

Photo by Margus Riga
Photo by Margus Riga

Photo by Margus Riga
Photo by Margus Riga

Photo by Margus Riga


HAYDEN ZABLOTNY


Photo by Margus Riga

Photo by Margus Riga
Photo by Margus Riga

Photo by Margus Riga
Photo by Margus Riga

Photo by Margus Riga



Presented by: Rocky Mountain
Featuring: Lucy van Eesteren, Alex Volokhov, Hayden Zablotny

Director / DP: Liam Mullany
Cinematography: Liam Mullany, Craig Grant
Producer: Nina Harmon
Drone Camera Operator: Sébastien Berthiaume
Photography: Margus Riga

Colour: Sam Gilling
Post-production sound: Keith White Audio
Typography: Mike Taylor

Special thanks:
David Bélanger, Ryan Gibb, Miranda Lambert, Zach Rampen, Thomas Vanderham, Calen Wong, Raw Camera

Original Score: Andrew Judah


Head to bikes.com to learn more about the Rocky Mountain Slayer.

Posted In:
Videos Rocky Mountain Alex Volokhov Hayden Zablotny Lucy Van Eesteren


Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
137221 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
88177 views
Tech Randoms: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
52023 views
Spotted: Unreleased Trek High-Pivot Enduro Bike
48520 views
Tech Randoms Part II: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
40741 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2023
40051 views
Semi-Final Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
39900 views
Aaron Gwin Out of the Lenzerheide World Cup with a Broken Arm
32181 views

6 Comments

  • 6 0
 Excellent film work by Mullany and awesome to see Lucy sending it in Utah!
  • 1 0
 Intro was awesome. Somewhat disappointed we didn't see classic lines from Grafton, Flying Monkey & Kong. For me...it's difficult to relate to all the spinny mcflippy maneuvers.
  • 1 0
 I rode with Lucy in the Whistler bikepark once, and only saw her back tire for about a turn and a half before she disappeared. Love to see her killing it here too!!
  • 1 0
 I like your style, dude
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.033861
Mobile Version of Website