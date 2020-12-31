Video: Late Contender for Video of the Year?

Dec 31, 2020
by Brian Park  


Video of the year has already been awarded, but maybe we need to rescind it from Tom van Steenbergen's 'Wild West' because Pinkbike user @misterha just sent over a BANGER.

Posted In:
Videos Mike Levy


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of 2021 Team Moves [Updated: Eliot Jackson Parts Ways with Giant]
52247 views
10 of the Wildest and Weirdest Mountain Bike Stories from 2020
51033 views
YT Bids Farewell to Vali Holl, Adolf Silva & Cam Zink
45724 views
Video: The Best Fails of 2020 - Friday Fails #150
43854 views
Video: Reece Wallace Overshoots 70ft Jump
43637 views
2020 Pinkbike Awards: Component of the Year Winner
41581 views
2020 Pinkbike Awards: Value Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
39632 views
2020 Pinkbike Awards: Innovation of the Year
38391 views

13 Comments

  • 5 1
 Surely you guys have enough @mikelevy content to release a full length movie.
  • 1 0
 i wonder how much pinkbike pays him
  • 4 0
 @Kashima: he’s paid in Tim’s donuts and Monster energy drinks.
  • 4 0
 Happy New Year Smile
This is THE best video I've seen this year, no doubt.
  • 2 0
 2020 was terrible for a lot of reasons, but having to endure Levy's pixelated slug in Spandex really topped it off!
  • 1 0
 saved the worst for last, Happy New Year ya filthy animals!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • 2 0
 That was Grim.
  • 1 0
 Mike, you’re a true beauty.
  • 1 0
 Happy new year Levy, you’ve come a long way!
  • 1 0
 Needs more climb switch content to really unseen the winner.
  • 1 0
 What a unit
  • 1 0
 Banger and Mash!
  • 1 0
 Love that guy

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007811
Mobile Version of Website