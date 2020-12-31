Pinkbike.com
Video: Late Contender for Video of the Year?
Dec 31, 2020
by
Brian Park
Video of the year has already been awarded, but maybe we need to rescind it from Tom van Steenbergen's 'Wild West' because Pinkbike user
@misterha
just sent over a BANGER.
Mike Levy
13 Comments
Score
Time
5
1
Stumpy2
(26 mins ago)
Surely you guys have enough
@mikelevy
content to release a full length movie.
[Reply]
1
0
Kashima
(19 mins ago)
i wonder how much pinkbike pays him
[Reply]
4
0
shadow20
(16 mins ago)
@Kashima
: he’s paid in Tim’s donuts and Monster energy drinks.
[Reply]
4
0
IrishTom
(29 mins ago)
Happy New Year
This is THE best video I've seen this year, no doubt.
[Reply]
2
0
Brasher
(17 mins ago)
2020 was terrible for a lot of reasons, but having to endure Levy's pixelated slug in Spandex really topped it off!
[Reply]
1
0
jyemen
(4 mins ago)
saved the worst for last, Happy New Year ya filthy animals!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
[Reply]
2
0
rip8569
(29 mins ago)
That was Grim.
[Reply]
1
0
bigandybikes
(29 mins ago)
Mike, you’re a true beauty.
[Reply]
1
0
Trail6
(4 mins ago)
Happy new year Levy, you’ve come a long way!
[Reply]
1
0
shockdonkey
(4 mins ago)
Needs more climb switch content to really unseen the winner.
[Reply]
1
0
Tmackstab
(26 mins ago)
What a unit
[Reply]
1
0
norcobikesnorthshore
Plus
(25 mins ago)
Banger and Mash!
[Reply]
1
0
Dornbox
(19 mins ago)
Love that guy
[Reply]
