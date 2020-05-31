Video: Late Season Châtel Shred with Louis Reboul and Tony Rocci

May 30, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesLate last season we headed out for a few laps with good buddies Louis Reboul and Tony Rocci through the Châtel Bikepark. We look forward to more days like this to come! Scott Sports


Chatel Bike Park

Videos Riding Videos Scott Louis Reboul


