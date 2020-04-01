Video: Jordi Helps Kaos Seagrave With His Initial Suspension Set-Up Virtually

Apr 1, 2020
by FOX Factory  

For the third episode of Season 2, DIALED follows Jordi as he jumps on a video call with Kaos Seagrave to help work through the initial suspension setup on his new bike build.

bigquotes“Obviously they're all on new bikes and wanted help with the new setup as it's all new product. Basically, we just tried to do an online video chat bike set up. But I think it’s kind of the way it’s going to be going for the next I don’t know how long. For a little while at least. Gotta make the best of it.” - Jordi

Learn something new as you followed along with Jordi and Kaos? Do you think we need to get a new soundboard built for Season 2 with new characters like Kaos, or is the original with Loris unbeatable? Comment below!

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 So Dialed dialed up Kaos to help dial in ...?
  • 1 0
 Not virtually, just remotely.
  • 1 0
 Why doesn't Kaos not know how to set up suspension?

