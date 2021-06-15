Video: Laura Battista Builds Trails & Prepares for EWS Racing in Squamish

Jun 15, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


Building, riding, and working with Squamish local and Juliana athlete Laura Battista.

Regions in Article
Squamish

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Juliana Laura Battista


