Laura leading Devin in for the follow shot

Laura dropping in on a classic rock roll

Laura is gnarly. Riders on Vancouver's North Shore have known this for years, but we finally pinned her down to get it on film. Laura is a regular at Mount Seymour and never shies away from big rides or features with the boys.Rider: Laura Kean @LauraKean Video: Devin McPherson @_dmcpherson_ Photos: Andrew Vincent @aaandrewvincent