Video: Laura Slavin Explores Fear Response Through Massive Sends in 'Fight or Flight'

Dec 2, 2021
by Laura Slavin  

No matter what type of riding you do, eventually you’ll come to a do or die moment - a point of no return. The fight or flight response kicks in and there are only two choices in front of you: brake, pull off, and give up… or step through the fear and commit.

“When I make the choice to commit, all the fear I initially felt fades away and I’m completely immersed in the here & now. I've accepted all the consequences. Everything is quiet. By walking through fear I find a strength within me that I never knew I had... and then I can bring that to all other arenas of my life. This is my favorite part about the bike, something I think all riders share.”


Rider: Laura Slavin ( @thatslavintho )
Directed by: Kyle Lieberman ( @kyle__lieberman )
Edit: Lets Be Friends
Photography : Katie Lozancich (@_katielo )








Posted In:
Videos Laura Slavin


Must Read This Week
Burning Question: 7 Brands That Haven't Released an eMTB Yet
64450 views
Video: Welcome to the 2021 Fall Field Test - Trail and Downcountry Bikes
64112 views
Valentino Rossi Launches 160mm VR46 Terra eMTB
52099 views
New 'Super Wheel' Prototypes Still Claim to Offer Power Assistance Without a Motor... And We're Still Skeptical
51144 views
Check Out: Ultralight Russian Bars, Canadian Pedals, Fancy Lockrings, & an AirTag Mount
46130 views
Bike Check: Tommy Wilkinson's Ultimate Setup For One-Armed Riding
39856 views
First Look: Orange Stage 6 Evo
38083 views
Intend Announces the Ebonite Bandit - a One-and-a-Half Crown Fork
34353 views

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 Those are some biiiiiiig gaps! Way to get after it, Laura!
  • 1 0
 This would be sick if she rode with other girls
  • 1 0
 Hell yeah

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007324
Mobile Version of Website