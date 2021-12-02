Video: Laura Slavin Explores Fear Response Through Massive Sends in 'Fight or Flight'

No matter what type of riding you do, eventually you’ll come to a do or die moment - a point of no return. The fight or flight response kicks in and there are only two choices in front of you: brake, pull off, and give up… or step through the fear and commit.“When I make the choice to commit, all the fear I initially felt fades away and I’m completely immersed in the here & now. I've accepted all the consequences. Everything is quiet. By walking through fear I find a strength within me that I never knew I had... and then I can bring that to all other arenas of my life. This is my favorite part about the bike, something I think all riders share.”Rider: Laura Slavin ( @thatslavintho )Directed by: Kyle Lieberman ( @kyle__lieberman )Edit: Lets Be FriendsPhotography : Katie Lozancich (@_katielo )