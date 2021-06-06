Pinkbike.com
Video: Laura Stigger's Journey to Becoming One of the World's Fastest XC Racers
Jun 6, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
After winning several gold medals within the Junior category, Austria's Laura Stigger stepped her game up in 2020 & finished her first ever elite race on the podium of the UCI Cross-Country MTB World Cup.
—
Red Bull Bike
Posted In:
Videos
Red Bull
Laura Stigger
Women's MTB
World Cup XC
XC Racing
3 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
drjonnywonderboy
(16 hours ago)
Gwin went to Specialized so Laura did too
[Reply]
2
0
Augustus-G
(12 hours ago)
I really dig this young ladies vibe. All in, indeed.
[Reply]
2
0
pepe77
(9 hours ago)
Viel Erfolg weiterhin!
[Reply]
