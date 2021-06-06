Video: Laura Stigger's Journey to Becoming One of the World's Fastest XC Racers

Jun 6, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesAfter winning several gold medals within the Junior category, Austria's Laura Stigger stepped her game up in 2020 & finished her first ever elite race on the podium of the UCI Cross-Country MTB World Cup. Red Bull Bike


Laura Stigger Women's MTB World Cup XC XC Racing


3 Comments

  • 2 0
 Gwin went to Specialized so Laura did too
  • 2 0
 I really dig this young ladies vibe. All in, indeed.
  • 2 0
 Viel Erfolg weiterhin!

Post a Comment



