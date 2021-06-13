Video: Laurie Arsenault Previews the Leogang World Cup XC Course

Jun 13, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  


bigquotesCheck out the Leogang XC course with MTB Racing's Laurie Arsenault!Canyon


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Canyon Laurie Arsenault XC Racing


