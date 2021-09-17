Pinkbike.com
Video: Laurie Arseneault & Emily Batty Preview the 2021 Snowshoe XC World Cup Course
Sep 17, 2021
by
James Smurthwaite
Laurie Arseneault and Emily Batty take you around the new and improved XCO track in Snowshoe, West Virginia, for a course preview.
Racing and Events
Videos
Emily Batty
Laurie Arsenault
Snowshoe World Cup Xc 2021
3 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
ismellfish
(5 mins ago)
Good work Laurie. I am rooting for you two for sure. I especially love the sound effects!
[Reply]
1
0
beastieb0y
(4 mins ago)
Looks fun. Thanks for that
[Reply]
1
0
coloradohaze
(13 mins ago)
Emily
[Reply]
