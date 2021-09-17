Video: Laurie Arseneault & Emily Batty Preview the 2021 Snowshoe XC World Cup Course

Sep 17, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesLaurie Arseneault and Emily Batty take you around the new and improved XCO track in Snowshoe, West Virginia, for a course preview.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Emily Batty Laurie Arsenault Snowshoe World Cup Xc 2021


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup #1 2021
103930 views
Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #1 2021
79408 views
Field Test: 2022 Yeti 160E - The All-Rounder E-MTB
61040 views
First Look: Yeti Goes Electric With the 160E
58078 views
Final Results from EWS Crans-Montana 2021
54627 views
Field Test: 2022 We Are One Arrival - Efficient & Effective
47953 views
Review: 2022 Devinci Spartan HP - The Sturdy Trail Smasher
44641 views
Greg Minnaar Sustains Suspected AC Separation in Snowshoe World Cup Qualification Run [Updated with Video]
42553 views

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Good work Laurie. I am rooting for you two for sure. I especially love the sound effects!
  • 1 0
 Looks fun. Thanks for that
  • 1 0
 Emily Smile

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007593
Mobile Version of Website