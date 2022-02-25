close
Video: Laurie Greenland & Jackson Goldstone Hit Creative Lines in Tarouca
Feb 25, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
After a week spent in Lousã making sure the bounce was right, the guys headed to Tarouca for another week of type 1 fun.
Santa Cruz Syndicate
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Santa Cruz Bicycles
Jackson Goldstone
Laurie Greenland
Must Read This Week
An Update on Pinkbike & Beta MTB
57480 views
Bike Check: Remy Morton's Chainless 26"/24" Mini-Mullet Park Bike
48425 views
Review: 2022 Kona Process 153 DL 29
46617 views
Why Are So Many Bike Companies Being Bought at the Moment?
42531 views
Slack Randoms: $50 3D Printed Titanium Bottle Openers, Adjustable Bottom Bracket Heights, Homemade Rope Spokes & More
41974 views
Opinion: The Proxy War Between Discovery & Red Bull Is Official
41095 views
Discovery to Broadcast World Cup Coverage from 2023
37432 views
Troy Brosnan Has Broken His Ankle at Australian National Champs
34813 views
mrhollin
(3 mins ago)
Hope Laurie can get a W this year
