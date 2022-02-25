close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Laurie Greenland & Jackson Goldstone Hit Creative Lines in Tarouca

Feb 25, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesAfter a week spent in Lousã making sure the bounce was right, the guys headed to Tarouca for another week of type 1 fun.Santa Cruz Syndicate


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Santa Cruz Bicycles Jackson Goldstone Laurie Greenland


Must Read This Week
An Update on Pinkbike & Beta MTB
57480 views
Bike Check: Remy Morton's Chainless 26"/24" Mini-Mullet Park Bike
48425 views
Review: 2022 Kona Process 153 DL 29
46617 views
Why Are So Many Bike Companies Being Bought at the Moment?
42531 views
Slack Randoms: $50 3D Printed Titanium Bottle Openers, Adjustable Bottom Bracket Heights, Homemade Rope Spokes & More
41974 views
Opinion: The Proxy War Between Discovery & Red Bull Is Official
41095 views
Discovery to Broadcast World Cup Coverage from 2023
37432 views
Troy Brosnan Has Broken His Ankle at Australian National Champs
34813 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Hope Laurie can get a W this year

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007560
Mobile Version of Website