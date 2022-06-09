Video: Laurie Greenland & Jackson Goldstone's Leogang Course Preview

Jun 9, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThe downhill track in Austria had established itself firmly as a "bike park" race. However, in recent years, the introduction of a new woods section towards the bottom has allowed for more natural and technical riding. As the rain continues to fall, will this be the crux of Saturday's final?

Most of the course is out in the open, with woods covering the latter of the track. Vali's Hölle, an extremely steep and technically demanding section in the woods, has caught many a rider out since it was included as part of the 2020 World Championships track and stayed there for the World Cup in 2021.

We jump onboard with the Santa Cruz Syndicates very own Laurie Greenland and Jackson Goldstone for a course preview to see what the riders think of the 2022 layout.Red Bull Bike


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Red Bull Jackson Goldstone Laurie Greenland DH Racing Leogang World Cup Dh 2022 World Cup DH


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Jackson was kinda dropping laurie in some of those sections what a lad.
  • 1 0
 The annual Leogang Mud Wrestling party. Couldn't be more stoked.





