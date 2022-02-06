close
Video: Laurie Greenland & Jackson Goldstone's POV from Rapid Laps at Lousã

Feb 6, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThe first time all the puzzle pieces have come together for team camp, and what a better way to get the bonding underway than laps of a dry and dusty Lousã. Santa Cruz Syndicate


