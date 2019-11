You'll find no fancy audio trickery or upbeat music in this edit, because this is the Sound of Speed with Laurie Greenland. Nothing but pure earthy tones and the shred of tyres on soil to lull you into a full state of stoke.



Winning his first UCI World Cup in Val Di Sole this year, Laurie Greenland has been on fire all season. In this video, Greenland takes some time-out from racing to lap it up at Queenstown Bike Park in New Zealand. — Red Bull